Romero Games Has Not Been Shut Down and Been 'Contacted by Several Publishers'

Doom co-creator John Romero has been developing a new first-person shooter at his Romero Games studio, however, their funding was cut last week and they have been forced to lay off employees.

The studio has now provided an update stating they have been "contacted by several publishers" that are interested in funding the rest of the game.

"We want to address recent reports regarding the status of Romero Games," reads the update from Romero Games. "These reports have contained inaccuracies, and we feel it's important to set the record straight.

"The funding for our project was pulled, and our game was canceled. Due to confidentiality agreements, we cannot disclose the publisher's identity, though some may infer it from public information. As a result, we now have to reassess the entire staffing of our studio.

"Romero Games is not closed, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that it does not come to that. Any suggestion otherwise is factually incorrect. Indeed, we were in the studio today to discuss next steps with the team.

"We've been contacted by several publishers interested in helping us bring the game across the finish line, and we're currently evaluating those opportunities. We appreciate the outpouring of support and will share updates as we are able."

