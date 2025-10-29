Resident Evil Series Sales Top 178M Units, Monster Hunter Series Tops 123M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of September 30, 2025.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 178 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 123 million units, the Street Fighter series has sold over 58 million units, and the Devil May Cry series has sold over 37 million units.

The Ace Attorney series has sold over 14 million units, The Onimusha series has sold over 9 million units and

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. Mega Man series is at 43 million, the Dead Rising series is at 18 million, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 13 million, Marvel vs. Capcom series is at 12 million, and the Okami series has sold over 4.7 million units.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds sold over 10.745 million units and Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 17.819 million units.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold over 15.936 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 12.872 million units, Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 11.182 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 16.324 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold over 10.603 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 10.784 million units and Devil May Cry HD Collection has sold over 2.925 million units.

Street Fighter 6 has sold over 5.759 million units.

