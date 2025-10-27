Pokémon Legends: Z-A Debuts in 1st on the European Charts - Sales

/ 365 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has remained in first place on the European charts for the week ending October 19, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

Launch sales for Pokémon Legends: Z-A were about 28 percent lower than 2022's Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Switch 2 version sold better than the Switch version, despite the much smaller install base. It is also the smallest mainline Pokémon release in terms of units sold since 2018's Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee.

The game was also include in an official Switch 2 hardware bundle, which helped to increase Switch 2 sales for the week. Mario Kart World even saw a 15 percent increase in sales week-on-week.

Battlefield 6 in its second week dropped one spot to second place as sales fell 70 percent compared to the previous week. EA Sports FC 26 is in third place with sales down 30 percent.

A discount caused Hogwarts Legacy sales to jump 244 percent as it shot up to fourth place. Borderlands 4 was discounted by 20 percent, which caused the game to come in ninth place as sales were up 45 percent.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending October 19)

1. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (New)*

2. Battlefield 6 (-70%)

3. EA Sports FC 26 (-30%)

4. Hogwarts Legacy (+244%)

5. Ghost of Yotei (-51%)

6. Red Dead Redemption 2 (+5%)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (+4%)

8. Little Nightmares 3 (-72%)

9. Borderlands 4 (+45%)

10. Mario Kart World (+15%)*

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending October 19)

1. Battlefield 6 (-72%)

2. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (New)*

3. EA Sports FC 26 (-35%)

4. Ghost of Yotei (-51%)

5. Mario Kart World (+18%)*

6. Borderlands 4 (+35%)

7. Little Nightmares 3 (-73%)

8. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (-39%)

9. NBA 2K26 (-31%)

10. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (-41%)

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles