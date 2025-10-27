Pokémon Legends: Z-A Tops the UK Retail Charts, Jurassic World: Evolution 3 Debuts in 5th - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 25, 2025.

Physical sales for Pokémon Legends: Z-A were 61 percent for the Switch and 39 percent for the Switch 2.

Jurassic World: Evolution 3 debuted in fifth place, Ninja Gaiden 4 debuted in 12th place, early access for The Outer Worlds 2 debuted in 16th place, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 debuted in 20th place, and Tormented Souls 2 debuted in 27th place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to second place, while Battlefield 6 dropped two spots to third place. Mario Kart World remained in fourth place and Ghost of Yotei is down one spot to sixth place.

Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered re-entered the charts in seventh place and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 fell two spots to eighth place. Minecraft is down one spot to ninth place and Donkey Kong Bananza rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Mario Kart World Jurassic World: Evolution 3 - NEW Ghost of Yotei Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Minecraft Donkey Kong Bananza

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

