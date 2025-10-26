Pokémon Legends Z-A Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 249 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokémon Legends Z-A has debuted first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 42nd week of 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place, Battlefield 6 fell two spots to third place, and Ghost of Yotei dropped one spot to fourth place. Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 dropped from fourth to fifth place, while Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Little Nightmares III fell three spots to eighth place, Donkey Kong Bananza dropped one spot to ninth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Pokémon Legends Z-A - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Little Nightmares III Donkey Kong Bananza Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Party Jamboree

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles