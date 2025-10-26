Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the Best-Selling PS2 Game in the US - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 2 in North America, October 26, 2000, has revealed the top 20 best-selling PS2 games in the US of all-time.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise dominates the charts taking up the top three spots. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the best-selling PS2 game of all-time, followed by Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in second place and Grand Theft Auto III in third place.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock is the fourth best-selling game, however, it comes in third in terms of dollar sales. Guitar Hero II is in seventh place in terms of units sold and fifth in dollar sales.

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec is the best-selling first-party game as it comes in fifth place. Gran Turismo 4: The Real Driving Simulator is in 18th place and God of War is in 19th place.

The PS2 itself is the best-selling video game home console of all-time worldwide with over 160 million units sold. However, it is the third best-selling console in the US with 46.5 million units sold lifetime. Only the Nintendo DS (54.8 million) and the Nintendo Switch (48.3 million) have sold more.

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling PlayStation games in the US:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

