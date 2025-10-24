Pokemon Legends: Z-A Sold 5.8 Million Units in First Week - Sales

The Pokemon Company announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A sold over 5.8 million units worldwide in its first week. Nearly half of these sales were played on the Nintendo Switch 2.

This would make it the fifth biggest opening in franchise history. The entries to have a bigger launch were Pokémon Scarlet / Violet with 10 million units sold in 3 days, Pokémon Legends: Arceus with 6.5 million units sold in 3 days, Pokémon Sword / Shield with 6 million units sold in 3 days, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl with 6 million units sold in 3 days.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A launched for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

