PS5 Outsells Switch 2, PS5 Tops 80M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for September 2025

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,156,571 units sold for September 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 80.25 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1,079,013 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 9.24 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 311,009 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 151.93 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 149,337 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.68 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the fourth month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.46 million units, as the Switch 1 sold 622,621 units worldwide in June 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 337,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 371,000 units. PS4 sold 1,494,037 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 520,809 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 91,049 (-7.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 145,350 units (-49.3%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 519,006 units (-62.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 34,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 281,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 26,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 51,000.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 9.24 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 8.21 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 3.31 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.69 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for September 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,156,571 ( 80,248,284 ) Switch 2 - 1,079,013 ( 9,239,199 ) Switch 1 - 311,009 ( 151,932,039 ) Xbox Series X|S - 149,337 ( 33,681,738 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for September 2025:

Switch 2 - 357,107 PlayStation 5 - 225,618 Xbox Series X|S - 87,793 Switch 1 - 66,846

Europe hardware estimates for September 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 488,054 Switch 2 - 254,521 Switch 1 - 70,599 Xbox Series X|S - 41,956 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for September 2025:

Switch 2 - 431,724 PlayStation 5 - 409,115 Switch 1 - 165,180 Xbox Series X|S - 11,570

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for September 2025:

Switch 2 - 35,661 PlayStation 5 - 33,784 Switch 1 - 8,384 Xbox Series X|S - 8,018

Weekly Sales:

Global September 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 248,216 Switch 2 - 226,484 Switch 1 - 65,489 Xbox Series X|S - 27,864

Global September 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 205,442 Switch 2 - 204,557 Switch 1 - 59,653 Xbox Series X|S - 27,651

Global September 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 214,847 PlayStation 5 - 212,174 Switch 1 - 55,408 Xbox Series X|S - 29,890

Global September 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 231,898 Switch 2 - 216,785 Switch 1 - 63,520 Xbox Series X|S - 32,451

Global October 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 258,841 Switch 2 - 216,340 Switch 1 - 66,939 Xbox Series X|S - 31,481

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

