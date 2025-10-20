Pokémon Legends: Z-A Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 18, 2025.

Physical sales for Pokémon Legends: Z-A were nearly split 50/50 with the Switch 2 Edition accounting for 51 percent of the sales and the Switch version for 49 percent. It was the second biggest launch for the Switch 2, only behind Mario Kart World, however, launch sales were 40 percent lower than Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There was two other new releases in the top 40 with the physical version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered debuting in 10th place (84% of sales on PS5 and 16% on Xbox Series X|S) and Just Dance 2026 Edition debuting in 16th place.

Battlefield 6 and EA Sports FC 26 dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart World remained in fourth place, while Ghost of Yotei dropped two spots to fifth place.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 came in sixth place, Little Nightmares III took seventh place, Minecraft eighth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza ninth place. These four games dropped one spot compared to the previous week.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - NEW Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Ghost of Yotei Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Little Nightmares III Minecraft Donkey Kong Bananza The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - NEW

