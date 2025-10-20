Battlefield 6 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 223 Views
Battlefield 6 (PS5) has debuted in in first place on the French charts for week 41, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.
EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) remained in second place, while Ghost of Yotei (PS5) in its second week dropped two spots to third place. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) dropped one spot to fourth place.
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- EA Sports FC 26
PlayStation 5
- Battlefield 6
- EA Sports FC 26
- Ghost of Yotei
Xbox Series X|S
- Battlefield 6
- EA Sports FC 26
- Battlefield 6 - Phantom Edition
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- EA Sports FC 26
- Final Fantasy Tactivs: The Ivalice Chronicles
- EA Sports FC 26
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Battlefield 6
- EA Sports FC 26
- Battlefield 6 - Phantom Edition
