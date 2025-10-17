Battlefield 6 Had a Bigger Launch Than Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe - Sales

Battlefield 6 has debuted in first place on the European charts for the week ending October 12, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

Launch sales for Battlefield 6 in Europe was higher than the launches of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 26, and four times bigger than Battlefield 5. It should be noted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was available day one on Xbox Game Pass and EA Sports FC 26 had a staggered launch with the Ultimate Edition launching the week before the Standard Edition.

Little Nightmares 3 was the one other new release this week as it debuted in fourth place with sales 13 percent lower than 2021's Little Nightmares 2.

EA Sports FC 26 has dropped to second place with sales down 48 percent week-on-week and Ghost of Yotei fell to third place with sales down 75 percent.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up three spots to fifth place despite sales dropping 18 percent, while Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 in its second week fell three spots to sixth place with sales down 65 percent.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending October 12)

1. Battlefield 6 (New)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-48%)

3. Ghost of Yotei (-75%)

4. Little Nightmares 3 (New)

5. Red Dead Redemption 2 (-18%)

6. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (-65%)*

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-11%)

8. NBA 2K26 (+25%)

9. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (-72%)

10. Hogwarts Legacy (-62%)*

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending October 12)

1. Battlefield 6 (New)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-49%)

3. Ghost of Yotei (-75%)

4. Little Nightmares 3 (New)

5. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (-65%)*

6. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (-75%)

7. NBA 2K26 (+13%)

8. Mario Kart World (-3%)*

9. Borderlands 4 (-44%)

10. F1 25 (+9%)

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

