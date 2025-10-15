Battlefield 6 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Battlefield 6 has debuted first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 41st week of 2025.

There was one other new games to debut on the charts this week with Little Nightmares III in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place, Ghost of Yotei dropped two spots to third place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 fell one spot to fourth place.

Minecraft is down two spots to sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to seventh place. Donkey Kong Bananza is up one spot to eighth place, while Grand Theft Auto V and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of five multiplatform games titles in the top 10, four Nintendo games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Battlefield 6 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Ghost of Yotei Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Little Nightmares III - NEW Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Bananza Grand Theft Auto V The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

