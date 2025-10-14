Switch 2 Release Date for Assassin's Creed Shadows Has Leaked - News

posted 2 hours ago

The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked online.

Dealabs leaker billbil-kun in a new post has revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5, 2025. This includes the digital and physical editions. The physical edition will be a Game Key Card.

The report claims the game will be priced around €50 in Europe. The price in other parts of the world have not been announced, however, it will likely be around $50 in the US and £45 in the UK if the Europe price is correct. Pre-orders will likely open up before November 7.

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20, 2025.

