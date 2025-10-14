Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Square Enix and NHN PlayArt have announced free-to-play three-versus-three team boss battle arena game, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, for iOS and Android. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is the latest installment in the Dissidia Final Fantasy series, which has featured numerous warriors from the long-running Final Fantasy series. In this three-versus-three team boss battle arena, two teams and roaming monsters clash as each side races to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team. Enjoy exhilarating action featuring warriors brought to life with stunning cel-shaded graphics, all through simple controls that let you play with just one hand.

Modern-day Tokyo is the stage for a new story where warriors from across the Final Fantasy series have assembled.

A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo. The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence. However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair. As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them “Ghosts”…

Alongside the fully Japanese-voiced main story, short episodes offering glimpses into the warriors’ daily lives will also unfold. Abilities feature numerous captivating artworks drawn by a stellar lineup of artists.

Story

A new Dissidia story unfolds in modern Tokyo

A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo.

The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence.

However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end.

Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair.

As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help.

As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them “ghosts”…

Final Fantasy × Modern World

Final Fantasy warriors summoned into the modern world with full Japanese voice-acting.

System

Battle Flow

Accumulate Bravery – Hunt monsters near a crystal to purify it and gain lots of Bravery.

– Hunt monsters near a crystal to purify it and gain lots of Bravery. Bravery Burst – Unleash your power at maximum Bravery to deal damage against the boss!

– Unleash your power at maximum Bravery to deal damage against the boss! Launch a Full Force Attack Against the Boss – Use powerful abilities to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team.

Abilities

Acquire abilities to get the upper hand in battle! Numerous ability illustrations newly drawn by popular artists!

Four Roles

Ranged – Longer range for normal attacks and abilities. Try to strike from the backlines.

– Longer range for normal attacks and abilities. Try to strike from the backlines. Melee – High in stats, particularly in its offensive power. Lead the way and support the frontline.

– High in stats, particularly in its offensive power. Lead the way and support the frontline. Support – Possesses tools to support allies. Leverage each character’s unique characteristics to your advantage.

– Possesses tools to support allies. Leverage each character’s unique characteristics to your advantage. Agile – Dash with their unique ability and wreak havoc on the battlefield with high mobility.

Customization

Outfits – Change up your style with acquired outfits, including a new look adapted to the modern world.

– Change up your style with acquired outfits, including a new look adapted to the modern world. Memorias – Acquire memorable scenes from the Final Fantasy series as rewards. Set them to boost your characters’ stats.

– Acquire memorable scenes from the Final Fantasy series as rewards. Set them to boost your characters’ stats. Background Music – Obtain music tracks from the Final Fantasy series and their arranged versions to elevate your battles.

Characters

Warrior of Light (voiced by Toshihiko Seki)

Savior of a World Tainted by Darkness

Role: Support

Characteristics A versatile unit who provides support to allies but also stands strong on the front lines.

Passive Light’s Blessing – Increases ATK of nearby allies.

Unique Abilitie Shield of Light – Hold: Decreases damage taken by all allies by 15%.



Kain Highwind (voiced by Koichi Yamadera)

Proud Dragoon of Baron

Role: Melee

Characteristics A warrior who specializes in closing the gap between himself and semi-distant foes.

Passive Honor of the Dragoons – Increases ATK when unique ability attack lands (20s).

Unique Abilitie Jump – Hold: Leap forward and launch nearby foes into the air.



Krile Mayer Baldesion (voiced by Yukari Tamura)

Inheritor of her Grandfather’s Hope

Role: Support

Characteristics A support character who excels at healing and bolstering allies, as well as sharing her bravery.

Passive Inherited Hope – Increases bravery gained by the team when purifying a crystal.

Unique Abilitie Encourage – Hold: Continuously give your bravery to allies.



Terra Branford (voiced by Yukari Fukui)

A Girl with Powerful Magic in Her Veins

Role: Ranged

Characteristics A long-range attacker who can protect herself by launching foes into the air.

Passive Half-Esper Decreases cooldown time of fire abilities.

Unique Abilitie Tornado – Hold: Launch nearby enemies into the air.



Cloud Strife (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai)

Ex-SOLDIER 1st Class Seeking the Truth

Role: Melee

Characteristics A well-rounded fighter who can combat enemies in a range of situations.

Passive A Sword Entrusted – Increases damage dealt to bosses.

Unique Abilitie Ascension – Hold: Charge a great distance forward, then unleash repeated attacks that launch foes into the air.



Rinoa Heartilly (voiced by Kana Hanazawa)

Promise Keeper, Defier of Sorceress’s Fate

Keeper, Defier of Sorceress’s Fate Role: Ranged

Characteristics A unit who possesses a hidden power and ample area attacks.

Passive Sorceress’s Might – Increases bravery bonus when you respawn.

Unique Abilitie Sorceress’s Leap – Hold: Warps you forward. (Hold to adjust the distance traveled.)



Zidane Tribal (voiced by Romi Park)

Kindhearted Thief in Search of Home

Role: Agile

Characteristics A thief adept at stealing bravery and hindering the competition.

Passive Master Thief – Increases movement SPD when HP is at 40% or below.

Unique Abilitie Dash & Steal – Hold: Dash and steal bravery from foes in front of you. (This will not work on enemies using Bravery Burst.)



Lightning (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto)

Former Soldier Who Forsook Her Name for Family

Role: Agile

Characteristics An expert at swiftly moving about the battlefield and taking down enemies.

Passive Bright Blaze – Increases damage dealt to monsters (excluding bosses).

Unique Abilitie Spinning – Blitz Hold: Dash and repeatedly attack nearby enemies.



Gaia (voiced by Yuna Kamakura)

Oracle of Darkness, Dappled in Light

Role: Melee

Characteristics An expert at bolstering her action speed and other stats while weakening enemies.

Passive Necklace of Eternal Ice – Increase DEF while action SPD is increased.

Unique Abilitie Reinforcement – Hold: Increases action SPD (20s).



Prompto (voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara)

Prince’s Bestie, Life of the Party

Party Role: Ranged

Characteristics A specialist at coordinating with allies, thanks to his range of attack methods.

Passive Royal Retinue Increases damage during a burst chain.

Unique Abilitie Rapidus SMG – Hold: Continuously attack enemies in front of you. (Swipe to adjust your aim.)



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles