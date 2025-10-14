Horror FPS Dementium: The Ward Headed to PC - News

Developer atooi announced the horror first-person shooter, Dementium: The Ward, is coming to PC via Steam.

The game first released for the Nintendo DS in October 2007, for the Nintendo 3DS in December 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in April 2024.

Read details on the game below:

Classic DS horror reborn. Step into the twisted halls of Dementium: The Ward, the cult classic survival horror that redefined handheld terror, now remastered for PC.

Awakening alone in a derelict hospital with no memory of how you got there, you’ll confront grotesque creatures, unravel a chilling mystery, and struggle to survive with nothing but improvised weapons and your wits. Every flicker of light, every echo in the corridor, every drop of blood tells a story you won’t forget.

Originally a groundbreaking horror experience on the Nintendo DS, Dementium: The Ward has been reborn for a new generation with enhanced visuals, smoother controls, and the same relentless atmosphere that made it infamous. Equal parts survival challenge and psychological nightmare, it’s a journey into darkness that fans of Silent Hill and Amnesia cannot miss.

Will you escape the ward… or will you be consumed by it?

