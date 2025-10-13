Screenshots From Rare's Cancelled Everwild Have Appeared Online - News

Microsoft in July of this year laid off over 9,000 employees, including at the Xbox division. A number of games were ultimately cancelled like Rare's Everwild, the ZeniMax Online Studios MMOPRPG Blackbird, and The Initiative's Perfect Dark.

Screenshots have now appeared on social media of Rare's Everwild.

Gregg Mayles, who has worked at Rare for over 35 years, reportedly left the company following the cancellation of Everwild.

Mayles had been the director on Everwild since the team was restructured in 2021. His first credited game was 1990's Solar Jetman. He also helmed Donkey Kong Country, the Banjo series, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Viva Pinata, and more. He was also the creative director on Sea of Thieves. He has worked on nearly 30 games at Rare over the years.

View the leaked screenshots below:

