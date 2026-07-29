Kinetic Publishing Showcase Set for August 12 - News

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The publishing label from Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games, Kinetic Publishing, announced the Kinetic Publishing Showcase will take place on August 12 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

The showcase will be narrated by voice actor Ben Starr and is filmed and produced by DoubleJump. It will feature the first wave of games from Kinetic Publishing that will launch in 2027 and 2028. This includes "highly anticipated indie titles."

"Launching Kinetic Publishing is about creating the kind of support [Phasmophobia creator Daniel Knight] would’ve appreciated when starting out," said Kinetic Publishing director of marketing and partnerships Asim Tanvir.

"Since announcing Kinetic Publishing earlier this year, we’ve had hundreds of submissions, and had the pleasure of meeting some of the most passionate and creative indie teams across the globe. We’re so excited to show off the incredible games that we’ve got coming up at our debut showcase next month."

Kinetic Publishing publishing production manager Chris Rose added, "We’ve been blown away by the projects we’ve seen since Kinetic Publishing began. From cozy to [science-fiction] and horror, and everything in between, our goal is to help developers realize their vision and give them the support to succeed. This showcase is our first opportunity to share some of those visions with players and we can’t wait for everyone to meet the talented [developers] and discover the special games they’re creating."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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