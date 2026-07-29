Crazy Taxi: World Tour Closed Network Test Set for September 11 to 13 - News

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Sega announced it will host a closed network test for Crazy Taxi: World Tour on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The test will start on September 11 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET and end on September 13 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. Sign-ups are available now on the official website until August 31 at 11:59 pm PT / September 1 at 2:59 am ET.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the closed network test below:

About the Closed Network Test

Calling all crazy drivers! SEGA is inviting players from select regions around the world to put their driving skills to the test by participating in the Crazy Taxi: World Tour multiplayer closed network test. Applications to participate in the multiplayer closed network test (closed network test) are open now until August 31 with selected players being some of the first in the world to experience two of the top-speed online multiplayer modes from the game.

While the full retail game will include single-player and story modes, the closed network test will focus entirely on online multiplayer action. Players will be able to participate in two multiplayer modes, “Pickup Race” and “Cops ‘N’ Cabbies,” both playable via Ranked Match or Custom Match, where custom lobbies and rules can be set.

In “Pickup Race,” up to six players will compete with each other to drop off as many passengers as possible within a set time limit, earning as much crazy money as possible.

In “Cops ‘N’ Cabbies,” players will be split into two, three-person teams competing against each other

Players will be able to race across two maps and choose between four characters and six cars with various tune-up options.

The closed network test will run from 5:00 p.m. PT on September 11 through 5:00 p.m. PT on September 13 (September 12 00:00 UTC to September 14 00:00 UTC). It will be used to test the stability of the online multiplayer functionality ahead of the game’s full release and will support cross-play performance on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

West Coast Map Trailer

Alongside the closed network test’s announcement, SEGA revealed a new travel-inspired trailer highlighting the game’s West Coast map, an iconic location to fans of the series.

Featured Storefronts

Echoing the spirit of the original game, Crazy Taxi: World Tour will continue the tradition of including in-game storefronts of popular real-life retailers. With the new game set to take players on a globetrotting adventure, each World Tour map will feature regional retailers. Some storefronts and destinations confirmed to be in the West Coast map include iconic brands such as IHOP and Amoeba Music.

Players can look forward to additional in-game storefronts and retailers to be announced alongside the reveals of remaining World Tour maps.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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