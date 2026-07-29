Soulslike WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Sequel in Development - News

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Publisher 505 Games and developer Indolphinity have announced an agreement to publish and develop a sequel to the Soulslike game, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers.

Developer Indolphinity is based in China and founded by the original games creator Xia Siyuan.

505 Games parent company Digital Bros Group acquired the IP rights to WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers in April 2026. The two companies have worked together to "define the next phase of the franchise’s development." 505 Games will fund and publish the game, which will be developed by Indolphinity.

"We strongly believe in WUCHANG as a long-term global franchise, and partnering with Xia Siyuan and c is a natural step in building its future," said Digital Bros group co-CEOs and co-founders Raffi and Rami Galante.

"From the outset, our priority has been to safeguard and amplify the original creative vision, while equipping the development team with the resources and publishing expertise needed to succeed worldwide. We are committed to preserving the cultural authenticity of the IP, keeping its creative heart in China while bringing the world of WUCHANG to players across the globe."

Indolphinity founder Xia Siyuan added, "We are delighted to embark once again on a deep collaboration with 505 Games under our new studio banner, Indolphinity. As a homegrown development team made up of Chinese creators, we have always believed that a rich cultural heritage is the essence of our games and their competitive strength.

"505 Games’s respect for the creative process and its genuine understanding of developers’ needs are perfectly in tune with our own values, and this shared vision gives us confidence in the long-term future of the series. We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone’s long-standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience. Wuchang’s story is far from over. Together, Indolphinity and 505 Games are set out on a new journey, unfolding an entirely new chapter of WUCHANG’s story that is deeply rooted in the Eastern soil."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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