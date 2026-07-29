Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Devs Are Interested in Switch 2 Port - News

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Developer Sandfall Interactive in an interview with Automaton was asked if they would be interested in porting Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to the Nintendo Switch 2.

"We are interested in looking for a way to do it, but it’s too early for us to announce anything at this point," said Sandfall Interactive CEO and Creative Director Guillaume Broche.

Sandfall Interactive Co-founder and CTO Tom Guillermin added, "It’s a big technical challenge because we tried to do something beautiful with the game, but of course, the Switch 2 is not as powerful as the PlayStation or the Xbox Series X. So, it’s an important thing for us to consider, especially given the size of our studio."

One issue getting the game to run on a Switch 2 is the use of Unreal Engine 5 as a lot of features don't work on the console.

"Yes, a lot of features don’t work on Switch 2," said Broche.

Guillermin added, "They’re introducing features like Lumen Lite now, which is easier to run than the standard Lumen, but these things take time to roll out, so we’ll have to consider the updates coming from Unreal Engine to determine what to do."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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