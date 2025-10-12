Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and PC - News

Gameplay Group has announced fast-paced one-versus-one fighting game, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in summer 2026. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a working title.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a fighter rooted in the spirit of elemental mastery. Designed for both newcomers and veterans, it channels the energy of classic fighting games while breaking new ground in movement, style, and combat expression. Built with a focus on fluidity, responsiveness, and online integrity, the game invites players to discover what it truly means to fight with purpose. Hand-drawn in 2D, it is crafted to preserve the style and expressive animation of the original series.

Key Features:

12 playable characters at launch, with many more released via Season Model.

Selectable support characters influence your fighting style and grant special moves.

Unique “Flow System” with movement centric gameplay.

Single-player campaign with original narrative.

Combo Trials.

Gallery Mode.

Best in class net code and cross-play.

Additional features and mechanics to be announced soon!

