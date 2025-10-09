Switch 2 Best-Seller as Sales Top 8M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 2025 - Sales

/ 503 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,112,719 units sold for August 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 8.16 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 875,798 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 79.09 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 259,568 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 151.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 123,644 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.53 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the third month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.62 million units, as the Switch 1 sold 493,849 units in its third month worldwide in May 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 254,000 units. PS4 sold 855,409 units for the month of August 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 377,679 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 228,311 (-20.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 150,886 units (-55.0%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 426,339 units (-62.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 491,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 93,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 6,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 6,000.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 8.16 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 7.06 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 2.99 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.54 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for August 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,112,719 ( 8,160,186 ) PlayStation 5 - 875,798 ( 79,091,713 ) Switch 1 - 259,568 ( 151,621,030 ) Xbox Series X|S - 123,644 ( 33,532,401 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for August 2025:

Switch 2 - 371,469 PlayStation 5 - 203,299 Xbox Series X|S - 71,768 Switch 1 - 54,429

Europe hardware estimates for August 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 273,627 Switch 2 - 235,187 Switch 1 - 80,914 Xbox Series X|S - 38,356 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for August 2025:

Switch 2 - 476,731 PlayStation 5 - 366,695 Switch 1 - 118,277 Xbox Series X|S - 7,751

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for August 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 32,177 Switch 2 - 29,332 Switch 1 - 5,948 Xbox Series X|S - 5,769

Weekly Sales:

Global August 9, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 307,251 PlayStation 5 - 192,787 Switch 1 - 62,769 Xbox Series X|S - 29,581

Global August 16, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 328,980 PlayStation 5 - 207,366 Switch 1 - 65,391 Xbox Series X|S - 32,697

Global August 23, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 232,644 PlayStation 5 - 204,410 Switch 1 - 64,993 Xbox Series X|S - 30,925

Global August 30, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 243,844 PlayStation 5 - 271,235 Switch 1 - 66,415 Xbox Series X|S - 30,441

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles