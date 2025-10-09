Ghost of Yotei Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 44K - Sales

Ghost of Yotei (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 120,196 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 5, 2025.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 48,265 units.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 41,333 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 24,138 and the Switch 2 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 12,363 units.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PS5) debuted in sixth place with sales of 23,779 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) dropped from second to fourth place with sales of 36,572 and Silent Hill f (PS5) fell from first to eighth place with sales of 9,328 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) fell two spots to ninth with sales of 6,839 units, while Minecraft (NS) remained in 10th place with sales of 5,430 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 44,439 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 27,344 units, the Switch 1 sold 24,109 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 837 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 120,196 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 48,265 (New) [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 41,333 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 36,572 (1,837,895) [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 24,138 (New) [PS5] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 10/03/25) – 23,779 (New) [SW2] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 12,363 (New) [PS5] Silent Hill f (Konami, 09/25/25) – 9,328 (66,803) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 6,839 (334,335) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,430 (4,018,110)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 44,439 (2,154,061) PlayStation 5 – 20,617 (5,818,510) Switch OLED Model – 15,075 (9,215,656) Switch Lite – 7,024 (6,682,065) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,285 (1,011,550) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,442 (254,219) Switch – 2,010 (20,154,814) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 649 (22,322) Xbox Series X – 106 (322,722) Xbox Series S – 82 (339,681) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,929,957)

