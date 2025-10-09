Bloober Team Reveals Release Calendar - News

Bloober Team has announced its release calendar for its upcoming games.

Read the release schedule below:

Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition (Switch 2) – A complete edition of the Layers of Fear series due out in 2025.

(Switch 2) – A complete edition of the Layers of Fear series due out in 2025. I Hate This Place (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) (from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – Delayed from its previously planned November 7, 2025 release date to January 29, 2026.

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) (from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – Delayed from its previously planned November 7, 2025 release date to January 29, 2026. Project F (from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – Due out in 2026. Details to be announced.

(from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – Due out in 2026. Details to be announced. Project M (Switch 2, Switch) (from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – A Nintendo platforms-exclusive title due out in 2026. Details to be announced.

(Switch 2, Switch) (from subsidiary Broken Mirror Games) – A Nintendo platforms-exclusive title due out in 2026. Details to be announced. Star Trek: Infection (formerly Project I, second-party) – A virtual reality survival horror game set in the Star Trek universe, due out for Quest 3 and SteamVR on December 11, 2025.

