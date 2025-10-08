Switch 2 Sales Hit 2.4 Million in the US in August, NBA 2K26 Top Game - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 in its third month remained the best-selling console in the US for August 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of August 3 to 30.

Circana revealed the Switch 2 has now sold around 2.4 million units in the US and is currently tracking 77 percent ahead of the original Nintendo Switch after three months. The Switch 2 is now tracking ahead of the previous record holder - the PlayStation 4 - after three months, which sold 2.2 million units during the three months ending January 2014.

Hardware sales for the Switch 2 were enough to offset the double-digital percentage declines in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Overall spending on video games in August increased 11 percent year-on-year from $4.18 billion to $4.66 billion. Spending on video game content increased 11 percent from 3.77 billion to $4.18 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 32 percent from $236 million to $312 million. Spending on accessories decreased six percent from $160 million to $169 million.

In terms of 2025 total sales, overall spending on video games is up one percent year-on-year from $37.06 billion to $37.33 billion. Spending on video game content decreased less than one percent from $32.94 billion to $32.85 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 20 percent from $2.39 billion to $2.86 billion. Spending on accessories decreased six percent from $1.72 billion to $1.63 billion.

"Monthly hardware spending increased by 32% when compared to a year ago, to $312M," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Nintendo Switch 2 sales were able to offset double-digit percentage declines across each of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Switch."

"NBA 2K26, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch 2 drove 11% spending growth in August when compared to a year ago, helping lift total projected spending across video game hardware, content and accessories to $4.7B."

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was the best-selling accessory in the US in both units and dollar sales for both August and 2025 year-to-date.

NBA 2K26, which released a month earlier this year, debuted in first place and is the fifth best-selling game of 2025. It was the best-selling game on both PlayStation and Xbox.

Madden NFL 26 debuted in second and is the 10th best-selling game of 2025. It is also in the EA Sports MVP Bundle and EA Sports Kickoff Bundle, which came in eighth and ninth places, respectively. It was the second best-selling game in August on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, while it came in first on the PC charts.

Mafia: The Old Country debuted in third place, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater debuted in 4th place, Gears of War: Reloaded debuted in sixth place, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar debuted in 19th place.

