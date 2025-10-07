Battlefield 6 Pre-orders Top the Steam Charts, Digimon Story Time Stranger Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 41, 2025, which ended October 7, 2025.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is the one new release in the top 10 as it debuts in third place.

Steam Deck has remained in second place, EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place, Megabonk entered the top 10 in fifth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 is up four spots to sixth place.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 entered the top 10 in seventh place. Sons Of The Forest, Baldur's Gate 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Digimon Story Time Stranger - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Megabonk Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Pre-orders Sons Of The Forest Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Digimon Story Time Stranger - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Megabonk Cyberpunk 2077 Dota 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Pre-orders Sons Of The Forest

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

