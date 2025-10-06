Borderlands 4 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has debuted first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 39th week of 2025.

There were two other new games to debut on the charts this week. Silent Hill f debuted in second place and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds debuted in fourth place.

Minecraft is down two spots to third place ,Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down from third to fifth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza dropped one spot to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to seventh place, while NHL 26 fell four spots to eighth place. Borderlands 4 dropped seven spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of eight multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 - NEW Silent Hill f - NEW Minecraft Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Bananza EA Sports FC 25 NHL 26 Borderlands 4 Grand Theft Auto V

