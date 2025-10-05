Ghost of Yotei UK Retail Launch Sales are Nearly 3 Times Higher Than Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions released Ghost of Yotei last week for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

Editor-In-Chief and Co-Founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring has revealed the game had a strong launch on the UK retail charts with it debuting in first place, which is impressive as this is the second week for EA Sports FC 26, one of the biggest selling franchises every year.

Ghost of Yotei also sold nearly three times more than Mario Galaxy 1 + 2.

"The UK boxed launch for Ghost of Yotei is really, really good," said Dring. "It is No.1, which means it beat the second week of EA Sports FC 26 (!) and sold almost 3x what Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 on Switch did."

Launch sales are down about 40 percent compared to Ghost of Tsushima, however, digital sales are a higher percent of overall sales than in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

