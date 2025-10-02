Megabonk Sales Top 1 Million Units in 2 Weeks - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Developer vedinad announced the roguelike survival game, Megabonk, has sold over one million units in two weeks.

"ONE MILLION MEGABONK COPIES SOLD IN 2 WEEKS," said the developer. "THANK YOU GUYS!! ill be eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight.

"[I] really appreciate all the great feedback. there are definitely a lot of things i wanna fix and change. I'll try to get a roadmap created or something, I'm just a bit overwhelmed and tired atm, so i think i will take a few days break."

Megabonk released for PC via Steam on September 18.

