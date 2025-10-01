FIFA Heroes Announced for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android - News

FIFA and Enver have announced fast-paced arcade five-versus-five football game, FIFA Heroes, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2026.

"At FIFA, uniting people through the love of football has always been our priority," said FIFA director of gaming and esports Christian Volk. "With FIFA Heroes, fans can create a multiverse team: mixing their treasured fictional heroes, favorite players, and our own mascots.

"We’re offering the love of football to a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia and fun for families and older players who’ve grown up with FIFA. FIFA Heroes fits seamlessly into our digital football portfolio under the FIFAe umbrella, adding another strong pillar to our fast-growing gaming ecosystem."

Solace director and Enver founder Kyle Joyce added, "From day one, Solace has worked closely with Enver, the development studio, to create pioneering game development experiences that bring players together. With FIFA Heroes, we set out to capture what actually makes football so compelling: speed, drama, and rivalry. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and this game is our way of putting that love of the sport into play."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

FIFA Heroes brings together FIFA’s official mascots, football’s biggest icons, and your favorite fictional characters from iconic TV shows and films.

Prepare for FIFA Heroes, where global football meets your personal heroes. With dynamic physics and pitch-shattering power moves, master your tactical prowess and take on your pals in this 5-a-side extravaganza. Build your dream squad with beloved football personalities, recognizable fictional characters and FIFA’s official mascots through the years, tackle player-versus-environment before going head to head with your mates. Take on arcade fast matches and challenges to progress your club through player-versus-environment career milestones!

For the first time ever, players can craft a squad of their favorite mascots from FIFA’s history, including the official FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots! Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26, the three iconic mascots for each host nation will be available in FIFA Heroes: Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico and Clutch for the United States. Each mascot will have their own super abilities and special moves in FIFA Heroes—stay up to date with the game to find out exactly what these iconic characters will be bringing to the pitch.

