HELLREAPER Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 608 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Awesome Games Studio has announced side-scrolling action game, HELLREAPER, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become the Hellreaper, an unstoppable force that Heaven can’t control and Hell is terrified of. Conquer unholy hordes and slay grotesque bosses. Forge and master your weapons. Wield cursed magic. Discover ancient relics. Evolve. Every step of this bloody descent into the abyss is yours.

When the hordes of Hell grow stronger and the Eternal Balance is at risk, Heaven must strike back. As their last line of defense, they unleash the Hellreaper. By sacrificing one of the High Angels, they create a devastating, uncontrollable force that might restore order.

With the aid of a mysterious entity known as The Three Sisters, you will uncover the secrets of Hell’s corruption—and more. There will also be cats. Probably… with cats, you can never be sure.

HELLREAPER is a tough but fair game with highly responsive controls. We at Awesome Games Studio are a small indie team, but also passionate players. In our previous titles, such as Fury Unleashed and Yet Another Zombie Survivors, we worked closely with our community to deliver the most enjoyable experiences possible. We strive to make our games as awesome as they can be.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles