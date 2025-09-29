Borderlands 4 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

Borderlands 4 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 38, 2025, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in second place and NBA 2K26 (PS5) remained in third place.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) have re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

Borderlands 4 NBA 2K26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Borderlands 4 Borderlands 4 - Deluxe Edition NBA 2K26

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K26 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition PC EA Sports FC 26 - Ultimate Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock Farming Simulator 25

