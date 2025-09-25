Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 41K - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 33,861 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 21, 2025.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 21,511 units. The Switch version debuted in third place with sales of 21,453 units.

Castlevania Dominus Collection (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 9,503 units.

he Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,077 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 11,300 units, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,170 units.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,059 units, Minecraft (NS) is eighth place with sales of 5,762 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,203 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 40,711 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 16,612 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 8,384 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 395 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 33,861 (1,766,296) [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,511 (New) [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,453 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 11,300 (318,441) [NSW] Castlevania Dominus Collection (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 09/18/25) – 9,503 (New) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,170 (123,697) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 6,059 (74,697) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,762 (4,007,619) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,203 (6,445,312) [NSW] The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy (MAGES., 09/18/25) – 5,077 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 40,711 (2,065,472) Switch OLED Model – 9,034 (9,186,394) Switch Lite – 5,412 (6,668,672) PlayStation 5 – 4,307 (5,786,296) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,141 (1,004,037) Switch – 2,166 (20,150,250) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,936 (249,691) Xbox Series X – 250 (322,363) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 103 (21,583) Xbox Series S – 42 (339,501) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,929,917)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

