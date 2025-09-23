Dying Light: The Beast Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Dying Light: The Beast has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 39, 2025, which ended September 23, 2025.

There were one other new release in the top 10 this week with Jump Space in fifth place.

There were pre-orders for three games in the top 10 with EA Sports FC 26 in second place, Silent Hill f in seventh place, and Battlefield 6 in ninth place.

Borderlands 4 in its second week fell two spots to third place, Steam Deck is down one spot to fourth place, and Cyperpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Hollow Knight: Silksong dropped from second to eighth place and Helldivers 2 fell from fourth to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dying Light: The Beast - NEW EA Sports FC 26 - Pre-orders Borderlands 4 Steam Deck Jump Space - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Silent Hill f - Pre-orders Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Helldivers 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Dying Light: The Beast - NEW EA Sports FC 26 - Pre-orders Borderlands 4 Steam Deck Apex Legends Marvel Rivals Jump Space - NEW Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

