Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Gets Overview Trailer

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Explore the galaxy in two classic games.

Travel the stars with Mario in enhanced versions of these beloved adventures—coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and also playable on Nintendo Switch 2 systems!

Included Games

Super Mario Galaxy – Mario meets Rosalina in this star-studded adventure. In the Super Mario Galaxy game, Mario must rescue Princess Peach and recover the stolen Power Stars from Bowser.

– Mario meets Rosalina in this star-studded adventure. In the game, Mario must rescue Princess Peach and recover the stolen Power Stars from Bowser. Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Mario teams up with an old friend and travels to different worlds on Starship Mario! In Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario is once again called upon to rescue his friend, Princess Peach. This time, he teams up with Yoshi and travels across the universe in Starship Mario, a flying vessel shaped like Mario’s head!

Meet the Stars!

Learn about the colorful cast from both games.

Mario – The star of both adventures!

– The star of both adventures! Luigi – You can also play as everyone’s favorite “little” bro in both games after completing certain requirements.

– You can also play as everyone’s favorite “little” bro in both games after completing certain requirements. Bowser and Bowser Jr. – The top baddies in both games.

– The top baddies in both games. Rosalina – The powerful and mysterious Rosalina travels the universe in her Observatory while looking after her beloved Lumas.

– The powerful and mysterious Rosalina travels the universe in her Observatory while looking after her beloved Lumas. Lumas – Small, star-shaped creatures that have the power to transform into different things.

– Small, star-shaped creatures that have the power to transform into different things. Princess Peach – The friendly ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.

– The friendly ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. Toad – Princess Peach’s trusted helper.

– Princess Peach’s trusted helper. Lubba (only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – Captain and navigator of Mario’s ship.

(only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – Captain and navigator of Mario’s ship. Yoshi (only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – Lovable (and helpful) Yoshi appears as a playable character in certain stages.

Terrific Transformations

Certain mushrooms can transform Mario, giving him unique abilities. There are also other treats that can transform Yoshi!

Bee Mario – Fly for a short time and land on flowers.

– Fly for a short time and land on flowers. Boo Mario – Float and pass through most solid objects.

– Float and pass through most solid objects. Rock Mario – Roll like crazy and break stuff.

– Roll like crazy and break stuff. Ice Mario – Slide on a frozen path and throw ice at enemies.

– Slide on a frozen path and throw ice at enemies. Fire Mario – Blast powerful fireballs for a limited time.

– Blast powerful fireballs for a limited time. Cloud Mario – Create up to three clouds to stand on.

– Create up to three clouds to stand on. Dash Yoshi (only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – A spicy Dash Pepper makes Yoshi sprint for a short time.

(only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – A spicy Dash Pepper makes Yoshi sprint for a short time. Blimp Yoshi (only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – Eating a Blimp Fruit will make Yoshi blow up like a balloon, giving Mario a brief ride up into the air.

(only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – Eating a Blimp Fruit will make Yoshi blow up like a balloon, giving Mario a brief ride up into the air. Bulb Yoshi (only in Super Mario Galaxy 2) – A Bulb Berry can make Yoshi light up the surrounding area, revealing invisible platforms.

Great Galaxies!

With enhanced resolution (1080p on Nintendo Switch / 4K on Nintendo Switch 2), an improved user interface, extra Storybook Chapters, a new Assist Mode, and more, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are now out of this world!

Visuals

Both games feature enhanced resolution (1080p on Nintendo Switch and 4K on Nintendo Switch 2 with a free update) and improvements to the onscreen menus and interface.

Other Features

Assist Mode – A new Assist Mode makes the game a little easier with additional health and recovery from falls, a good option for beginners or more casual players.

– A new Assist Mode makes the game a little easier with additional health and recovery from falls, a good option for beginners or more casual players. Storybook Chapters – Learn more about the characters in newly added chapters to the Storybook.

– Learn more about the characters in newly added chapters to the Storybook. Soundtrack Mode – Listen to your favorite in-game tracks in Soundtrack Mode.

– Listen to your favorite in-game tracks in Soundtrack Mode. Support for amiibo – Scan select amiibo figures to get helpful in-game items.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

