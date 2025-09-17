Blood of Mehran Launches October 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Permanent Way announced e Blood of Mehran will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 7.

"Blood of Mehran offers an immersive journey inspired by Persian fantasy tales and the mystique of One Thousand and One Nights," said Permanent CEO and game director Emad Rahmani. "We’ve woven a fast-paced, action-packed adventure and we look forward to sharing just how far Mehran will go to claim his vengeance."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blood of Mehran tells a story of love, loss and loyalty, drawn from “Arabian Nights” folk tales.

The legendary warrior Mehran sets down his sword in search of peace – but his restful existence is set ablaze by the cruel ambitions of others, leaving him no choice but to take up his blade once more.

Hack and slash your way through enemies, choosing from a variety of weapon combinations:

Sword and shield.

Double swords.

Bow and arrow.

Or slip by like a ghost with intuitive stealth and cover mechanics.

Explore a realistic recreation of Ancient Mesopotamia. Gallop across rolling sand dunes and through city streets. Scour the world for collectibles and secrets. Level up and ascend through the skill tree, extending the legendary prowess of your hero.

Rewarding hack and slash combat system.

Experiment with stealth, ranged and mounted options.

Explore a world filled with wonders and collectibles.

