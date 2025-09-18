Majogami Now Available for Pre-Order on Switch and Switch 2

Majogami is a new, high-speed 2D action game designed and directed by Yuji Natsume, the main character and art designer for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and the Blaster Master Zero series. Players control Shiroha, who must use her katana "Kamikiri" to slice through a bizarre paper craft world and the horrors she finds there. Along her journey, Shiroha will collect cards imbued with her memories and face off against the diverse Majogami, divine "Craft Witches" who control the world.

Majogami launches October 30 on Switch and Switch 2. It will also arrive on PC via Steam.