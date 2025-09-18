By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Majogami Now Available for Pre-Order on Switch and Switch 2 - News

by Evan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 296 Views

Indie developer Inti Creates has opened North American pre-orders for Majogami, its upcoming side-scrolling action game, on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. To celebrate the occasion, the studio released a trailer showing off the game's story and speedy action. Pre-orders will be available until Majogami launches on October 30 for 10% off the price for the digital game. Note: the European pre-order window opens October 16.

Majogami is a new, high-speed 2D action game designed and directed by Yuji Natsume, the main character and art designer for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and the Blaster Master Zero series. Players control Shiroha, who must use her katana "Kamikiri" to slice through a bizarre paper craft world and the horrors she finds there. Along her journey, Shiroha will collect cards imbued with her memories and face off against the diverse Majogami, divine "Craft Witches" who control the world.

Majogami launches October 30 on Switch and Switch 2. It will also arrive on PC via Steam.


