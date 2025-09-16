Borderlands 4 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Borderlands 4 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 38, 2025, which ended September 16, 2025.

There were one other new release in the top 10 this week with Shape of Dreams in seventh place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to third place, while Helldivers 2 dropped one spots to fourth place. Path of Exile 2 is up one spot to fifth place, NBA 2K26 dropped two spots to sixth place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is down one spot to eighth place.

The pre-orders for Battlefield 6 came ninth place, while the pre-orders for Dying Light: The Beast took 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Borderlands 4 - NEW Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Path of Exile 2 NBA 2K26 Shape of Dreams - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Dying Light: The Beast - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Borderlands 4 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam Deck Marvel Rivals Helldivers 2 Path of Exile 2 NBA 2K26 Shape of Dreams - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

