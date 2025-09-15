RoboCop: Rogue City Collection Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Teyon have announced RoboCop: Rogue City Collection for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 30 for $49.99.

The collection includes the first-person shooters, RoboCop: Rogue City and RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business. Both games are available as individual releases.

View the announcement trailer below:

