NBA 2K26 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 509 Views
NBA 2K26 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 36, 2025, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition for PS5 debuted in second place.
Cronos: The New Dawn (PS5) has debuted in third place.
Mario Kart World (NS2) is up one spot to second place, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition (PS5) fell three spots to fourth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Star Wars Outlaws - Gold Edition - Game Key Card
PlayStation 5
- NBA 2K26
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- NBA 2K26
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Gran Turismo 7
- NBA 2K26
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Split Fiction
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
