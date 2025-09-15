NBA 2K26 Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 509 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NBA 2K26 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 36, 2025, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition for PS5 debuted in second place.

Cronos: The New Dawn (PS5) has debuted in third place.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up one spot to second place, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition (PS5) fell three spots to fourth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Star Wars Outlaws - Gold Edition - Game Key Card

PlayStation 5

NBA 2K26 Cronos: The New Dawn Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition

Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K26 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 25 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Split Fiction Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

