Madden NFL 97 and Nights are the Best-Selling Sega Saturn Games in the US

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed the top 20 best-selling Sega Saturn games of all-time ion the US in terms of dollars and units sold.

The top four games are the same in both charts with Madden NFL 97 in first place, Nights in second place, Virtua Fighter 2 in third place, and Daytona USA in fourth place.

Sonic 3D Blast was the fifth best-selling game in terms of units sold, however, it came in eighth when it comes to dollars. Virtua Cop was the fifth best-selling game in terms of dollars, however, it came in eighth when it comes to units sold.

Tomb Raider and Sega Rally Championship came in sixth and seventh places, respectively, on both charts.

The Sega Saturn ended up selling 9.26 million units worldwide with the majority of sales - 5.80 million units - in Japan. It also sold 1.83 million units in North America and 1.1 million units in Europe.

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling Sega Saturn games in the US:

