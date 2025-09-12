Dying Light: The Beast Release Date Moved Up to September 18 - News

Techland announced the release date for the open-world action survival game, Dying Light: The Beast, has been moved up by one day from September 19 to September 18.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those who own the Ultimate Edition of of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will get Dying Light: The Beast at no additional charge.

Everyone who pre-orders the game will get an exclusive new reward. Details will be announced during launch week.

"Seeing the excitement from our community for the return of Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast, and knowing the game is ready, we wanted to do something special for our players," said Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala. "We pushed ourselves to make the impossible possible, and that’s why we’re releasing the game a little earlier. I can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they finally step into the world of The Beast."

