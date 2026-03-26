Amnesia: Rebirth Launches April 30 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Abylight Studios and developer Frictional Games announced the first-person horror game, Amnesia: Rebirth, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 30.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and GOG.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This first-person horror masterpiece developed by Frictional Games is coming to the new console on April 30, 2026, optimized for the new hardware. In Amnesia: Rebirth for Switch 2, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.

Features:

First-person narrative horror experience.

Explore environments and uncover their histories.

Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.

Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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