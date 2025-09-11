Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 46K, PS5 Sells 37K - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 38,483 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 7, 2025.

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 35,139 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 16,075 units.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (PS5) debuted in ninth place with sales of 8,413 units.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 13,505 units and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 12,061 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 10,445 units and Super Robot Wars Y (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 10,180 units.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5) is in eighth place with sales of 9,748 units and Minecraft (NS) is is 10th place with sales of 6,410 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 46,403 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 36,877 units, the Switch 1 sold 24,175 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 160 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 14 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 38,483 (1,694,409) [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 35,139 (New) [PS5] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 16,075 (New) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 13,505 (60,091) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 12,061 (109,486) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 10,445 (296,564) [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 10,180 (70,712) [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 9,748 (73,333) [PS5] Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Marvelous, 09/05/25) – 8,413 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,410 (3,996,318)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 46,403 (1,980,483) PlayStation 5 – 22,247 (5,771,474) Switch OLED Model – 12,683 (9,166,792) Switch Lite – 8,285 (6,657,654) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,315 (992,697) Switch – 3,207 (20,145,209) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,133 (245,766) Xbox Series X – 98 (322,062) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 37 (21,433) Xbox Series S – 25 (339,432) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,929,886)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

