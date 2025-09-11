Konami Reveals TGS 2025 Lineup and Schedule - News

Konami have announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28.

The lineup of games includes several titles from other publishers and developers. This includes

Here is the lineup of games:

Konami Titles

eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit (iOS, Android) – Demo, Exhibition

(iOS, Android) – Demo, Exhibition Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025 – Stage, Live Stream

– Stage, Live Stream Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage, Live Stream Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Switch 2, Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

(Switch 2, Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR (iOS, Android, Quest) – Demo, Stage

(iOS, Android, Quest) – Demo, Stage Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (PS4, Switch) – Demo, Exhibition

(PS4, Switch) – Demo, Exhibition Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (PS5, PC) – Demo, Exhibition

(PS5, PC) – Demo, Exhibition Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android) – Demo, Exhibition

(iOS, Android) – Demo, Exhibition Project Zircon (PC Browser) – Stage, Live Stream

(PC Browser) – Stage, Live Stream Silent Hill f (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream Suikoden STAR LEAP (iOS, Android) – Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Demo (Family Game Park)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Demo (Family Game Park) Survival Kids (Switch 2) – Demo (Family Game Park)

(Switch 2) – Demo (Family Game Park) WRC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball – Stage, Live Stream

3goo

Rennsport (PS5) – Demo

Acacia

Magical Girl Witch Trials (Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

BEEP

Cotton Reboot! (PS5) – Demo

Bushiroad Games

The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Midsummer Pilgrimage (PS5, Switch, PC) – Demo

(PS5, Switch, PC) – Demo D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune (Switch, PC) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

(Switch, PC) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream DUSK INDEX: GION (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Demo

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Demo ROAD59: A Yakuza’s Last Stand (Switch, PC) – Demo

Clouded Leopard Entertainment

Back to the Dawn (PS5, Switch 2, Switch) – Demo

Cosmo Machia

Castle of Shikigami 3 (Switch, PC) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

Dragami Games

LoveR Kiss Endless Memories (Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Demo

Falcom

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – Exhibition, Stage, Live Stream

GOOFEES

Fallen: Fatal Force (PS5) – Demo

IndieTech Games

The Hungry Lamb / The Weeping Swan 2-in-1 Pack (Switch) – Demo

(Switch) – Demo Pilo and the Holobook (Switch) – Demo

(Switch) – Demo SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (Switch) – Demo

(Switch) – Demo Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (PS5, Switch) – Demo

(PS5, Switch) – Demo SULFUR (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Demo

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Demo Sunset Hills (Switch) – Demo

Kakehashi Games

Hirogami (PS5, PC) – Demo

KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE (PS5, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Demo

Mebius

Apathy: Narukami Gakuen Seven Mysteries (Switch 2) – Demo

(Switch 2) – Demo Burai MSX2 Compete (Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

(Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream Miasma Breaker (Switch 2) – Demo

PiXEL

Bounty Sisters (Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

Rocket-Engine

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS5) – Demo

RS34

Karous (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Demo, Stage, Live Stream

Here is the schedule of events:

September 25

11:30 to 12:30 – Metal Gear Production Hotline at Tokyo Game Show 2025 – The Metal Gear Production Hotline, your source for news and updates on the Metal Gear series straight from the developers, will stream a live recording from the Konami stage. Featuring Noriaki Okamura (production producer), Yuji Korekado (creative producer), Yu Sahara (Fox Hunt director), Jiro Oishi (promotions director), and Haruka Mori (program MC).

– The Metal Gear Production Hotline, your source for news and updates on the Metal Gear series straight from the developers, will stream a live recording from the Konami stage. Featuring Noriaki Okamura (production producer), Yuji Korekado (creative producer), Yu Sahara (Fox Hunt director), Jiro Oishi (promotions director), and Haruka Mori (program MC). 13:00 to 14:00 – Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball Series Special Stage – We will hold a Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball Series Special Stage commemorating the collaboration between these two franchises! Yu-Gi-Oh! is a strategic card game that continues to evolve for more than 25 years, and eFootball is a popular football game series that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

– We will hold a Yu-Gi-Oh! x eFootball Series Special Stage commemorating the collaboration between these two franchises! Yu-Gi-Oh! is a strategic card game that continues to evolve for more than 25 years, and eFootball is a popular football game series that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 14:30 to 15:00 – Indie Games Contest Student Championship 2025 Awards Ceremony (YouTube) – Introducing the “Top 12 Best Games” selected from numerous submissions! We will also announce and present awards to the top 3 outstanding games chosen by the judges.

(YouTube) – Introducing the “Top 12 Best Games” selected from numerous submissions! We will also announce and present awards to the top 3 outstanding games chosen by the judges. 15:30 to 16:00 – New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR Introduction Stage – Introducing the details of the new live idol service connecting through virtual reality. Featuring Noriaki Okamura (producer) and Miyu Hosoya (MC).

September 26

10:15 to 10:45 – Kogado Studio Nintendo Switch Title Announcement Stage – A stage announcement for a Nintendo Switch title from the century-old company Kogado Studio!

– A stage announcement for a Nintendo Switch title from the century-old company Kogado Studio! 11:15 to 11:45 – Konami New Project Announcement Stage – Konami is proud to unveil a brand-new project. Join us at the Konami stage at Tokyo Game Show 2025 for the first-ever reveal of our latest game concept and project overview. Featuring Hiroshi Tanibuchi (executive director), Miyu Hosoya (MC), and a special guest.

– Konami is proud to unveil a brand-new project. Join us at the Konami stage at Tokyo Game Show 2025 for the first-ever reveal of our latest game concept and project overview. Featuring Hiroshi Tanibuchi (executive director), Miyu Hosoya (MC), and a special guest. 12:25 to 13:10 – Karous Talk and Live Gameplay Special Stage – Join us for an engaging talk session featuring the developers of Karous and a seasoned player, offering deep insights into the game. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer curious about Karous, there’s something for everyone! In the second half, enjoy a live gameplay session with dynamic DJ mixing synced to the in-game action. Experience the thrill and discover a new side of Karous through a unique musical journey! Featuring Yoshito Masubuchi (RS34 representative / MC), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 sound creator / designer), Charlie the Gamer Voice Actor (player / guest), and Reika Wakasugi (MC assistant).

– Join us for an engaging talk session featuring the developers of Karous and a seasoned player, offering deep insights into the game. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer curious about Karous, there’s something for everyone! In the second half, enjoy a live gameplay session with dynamic DJ mixing synced to the in-game action. Experience the thrill and discover a new side of Karous through a unique musical journey! Featuring Yoshito Masubuchi (RS34 representative / MC), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 sound creator / designer), Charlie the Gamer Voice Actor (player / guest), and Reika Wakasugi (MC assistant). 13:30 to 14:15 – Roundtable Discussion with the Developers of the Castle of Shikigami Series – Featuring Kazunobu Mori (president of Cosmo Machia), Akihiko Nagaki (director of development for the ported version), Naoki Suda (head of development at Alfa System, original creator), and additional participants to be announced.

– Featuring Kazunobu Mori (president of Cosmo Machia), Akihiko Nagaki (director of development for the ported version), Naoki Suda (head of development at Alfa System, original creator), and additional participants to be announced. 14:35 to 15:20 – Bounty Sisters Release Celebration Talk Show – A special stage presented by the development team behind the upcoming Nintendo Switch title Bounty Sisters scheduled for release on December 18. Guests include character designer and illustrator Shuzilow.HA and TECHNOuchi, who will join director Hidemune Sasaki from Pixel to dive into the game’s most popular elements—character design and sound—and showcase the unique appeal of this title.

– A special stage presented by the development team behind the upcoming Nintendo Switch title Bounty Sisters scheduled for release on December 18. Guests include character designer and illustrator Shuzilow.HA and TECHNOuchi, who will join director Hidemune Sasaki from Pixel to dive into the game’s most popular elements—character design and sound—and showcase the unique appeal of this title. 15:40 to 16:25 – Burai MSX2 Complete Special Talk Session Featuring Takiya Iijima – Takiya Iijima, who has been active in the industry since the early days of PC gaming, will host a special talk show, with guests Iori Nomizu (voice actress, Akemi Iwashita in Apathy: Narukami Gakuen Seven Mysteries) and Ken Okamoto (cultural expert, author of VTuber Studies). They will share their perspectives on both the bright and dark sides of the VTuber phenomenon, considering the needs of the coming era from their respective professional viewpoints. New information about Takiya Iijima’s upcoming work will also be revealed.

September 27

10:30 to 11:30 – Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Special Stage – Guests who love Momotaro Dentetsu will take the stage to passionately present the charms of eastern and western Japan maps in Momotaro Dentetsu 2!

– Guests who love Momotaro Dentetsu will take the stage to passionately present the charms of eastern and western Japan maps in Momotaro Dentetsu 2! 12:00 to 13:30 – Suikoden Live at Tokyo Game Show 2025 – We will be livestreaming on stage Suikoden Live, bringing to you the latest information on the Suikoden series. Lineup includes: Suikoden STAR LEAP, Suikoden: The Anime, Suikoden: Gate Rune War – The Stage, and Suikoden I & II Exhibition – Suikoden I & II: Museum of Fantasy.

– We will be livestreaming on stage Suikoden Live, bringing to you the latest information on the Suikoden series. Lineup includes: Suikoden STAR LEAP, Suikoden: The Anime, Suikoden: Gate Rune War – The Stage, and Suikoden I & II Exhibition – Suikoden I & II: Museum of Fantasy. 13:50 to 14:30 – Magical Girl Witch Trials: Tokyo Game Show Execution Grounds – A presentation of the game’s story and features, followed by a live talk show with the cast.

– A presentation of the game’s story and features, followed by a live talk show with the cast. 15:00 to 15:20 – New Live Idol Service Connecting Through VR: A Special iLiFE! Performance Commemorating the New Service Announcement – A special iLiFE! performance commemorating the new service announcement.

– A special iLiFE! performance commemorating the new service announcement. 16:00 to 16:45 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Live Stage 2025 – To celebrate the release of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, a full remake of the story-driven RPG that began the Trails saga, we’re hosting a special live stage performance by the Falcom jdk BAND! This memorial concert will feature some of the most beloved tracks from the Trails series, delivered live to everyone at the venue!

September 28

10:20 to 11:10 – D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune Special Stage – The beloved school romance story D.C. ~Da Capo~ returns in a full remake after 23 years! We’ll be showcasing the charm of D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune, scheduled for release on October 30, 2025. Featuring Chiharu (voice of Sakura Yoshino), Miku Ito (voice of Miharu Amakase), and Kaori Ishihara (voice of Yoriko Sagisawa).

– The beloved school romance story D.C. ~Da Capo~ returns in a full remake after 23 years! We’ll be showcasing the charm of D.C. ~Da Capo~ Re:tune, scheduled for release on October 30, 2025. Featuring Chiharu (voice of Sakura Yoshino), Miku Ito (voice of Miharu Amakase), and Kaori Ishihara (voice of Yoriko Sagisawa). 11:30 to 12:00 – Official Game Teaser Release! Project Zircon Special Stage – A special stage from the fantasy world co-creation project Project Zircon. Two years since its launch at Tokyo Game Show 2023, we will be reviewing the project progress so far and announcing future developments. Furthermore, there will be a first look of the projects game concept—a “fantasy ensemble drama” featuring over 1,000 characters—which was co-created during discussions with our community. Project Zircon‘s original mystery solving kit “Challenge to the Four Great Nations” will be distributed to those following the official Project Zircon X account.

Project Zircon Special Stage – A special stage from the fantasy world co-creation project Project Zircon. Two years since its launch at Tokyo Game Show 2023, we will be reviewing the project progress so far and announcing future developments. Furthermore, there will be a first look of the projects game concept—a “fantasy ensemble drama” featuring over 1,000 characters—which was co-created during discussions with our community. Project Zircon‘s original mystery solving kit “Challenge to the Four Great Nations” will be distributed to those following the official Project Zircon X account. 12:30 to 13:30 – Silent Hill f Special Stage – Following the release of Silent Hill f on September 25, we will present a talk session featuring the development team, along with a live gameplay commentary by 2BRO.’s Otoja and Otsuichi. Featuring speakers Motoki Okamoto (producer of the Silent Hill series), Akira Yamaoka (composer), Ryukishi07 (scriptwriter), and Kei Yamaguchi (MC), with live gameplay commentary by Otojya (2BRO.) and Otsuichi (2BRO.). Please note: Otoja and Otsuichi will not be appearing on stage in person.

– Following the release of Silent Hill f on September 25, we will present a talk session featuring the development team, along with a live gameplay commentary by 2BRO.’s Otoja and Otsuichi. Featuring speakers Motoki Okamoto (producer of the Silent Hill series), Akira Yamaoka (composer), Ryukishi07 (scriptwriter), and Kei Yamaguchi (MC), with live gameplay commentary by Otojya (2BRO.) and Otsuichi (2BRO.). Please note: Otoja and Otsuichi will not be appearing on stage in person. 14:00 to 15:00 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros WBSC eBaseball Series Women’s Qualifier – The WBSC (World Baseball Softball Confederation) presents the international esports tournament WBSC eBASEBALL Series 2025. This year, Tokyo Game Show 2025 will host a special event to determine the winner of the Women’s Qualifier! Top female players who have advanced through online qualifiers will face off live on the Tokyo Game Show stage. The winner will earn a spot in the World Finals, held at North Carolina State University in the United States, where they will compete for the world championship title. Don’t miss the moment when the top female talents takes flight on the global stage—join us at the venue or tune in via livestream!

– The WBSC (World Baseball Softball Confederation) presents the international esports tournament WBSC eBASEBALL Series 2025. This year, Tokyo Game Show 2025 will host a special event to determine the winner of the Women’s Qualifier! Top female players who have advanced through online qualifiers will face off live on the Tokyo Game Show stage. The winner will earn a spot in the World Finals, held at North Carolina State University in the United States, where they will compete for the world championship title. Don’t miss the moment when the top female talents takes flight on the global stage—join us at the venue or tune in via livestream! 15:30 to 16:15 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Live Stage 2025 – To celebrate the release of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, a full remake of the story-driven RPG that began the Trails saga, we’re hosting a special live stage performance by the Falcom jdk BAND! This memorial concert will feature some of the most beloved tracks from the Trails series, delivered live to everyone at the venue!

