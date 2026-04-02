Little Nightmares II Enhanced Launches May 29 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developers Tarsier Studios and Supermassive Games have announced Little Nightmares II Enhanced will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 29.

Little Nightmares II first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2021. Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in August 2021.

The Switch 2 version of Little Nightmares II Enhanced will have higher higher resolution and improved visual effects over the Switch version.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.

With Six, the girl in the yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower. Their journey won’t be easy; Mono and Six will face a host of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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