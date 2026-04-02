Xbox FanFest Going on Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary - News

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Microsoft has announced Xbox FanFest is going on tour this year in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

Confirms locations for the Xbox FanFest tour incudes Cologne (Germany), London (UK), Mexico City (Mexico), Seattle (USA), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), and Toronto (Canada). More locations will be announced soon.

Read details below:

On Monday, we announced that Xbox FanFest will return alongside Xbox Games Showcase 2026, and that’s just the start. In celebration of our 25th anniversary, Xbox FanFest will go on tour, so that we can share this very special year alongside you, the players who have helped shape our history every step of the way, and will continue to shape for the next 25 years.

In addition to June’s Los Angeles FanFest, throughout the year, we’ll be bringing the party to Cologne (Germany), London (UK), Mexico City (Mexico), Seattle (USA), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), and Toronto (Canada) – with more locations to be announced soon. Expect in-person experiences that bring the worlds of Xbox to life , with opportunities for players to connect with one another, and with the developers and creators behind your favorite Xbox games.

Each FanFest event will be unique to the location in which it’s held, celebrating the local Xbox community and the ways they engage with gaming, and the people that make it special.

All of which is to say: we want you to be there. Make sure to keep an eye on the FanFest website for information on how to secure your place at your local event, and for details on what will be happening at your specific event. And if you want to share your excitement about your local event, or keep an eye out for new details, make sure to use #XboxFanFest on social.

We’ll have more to share with you as we celebrate our 25 years of gaming together throughout the year; and very much hope you’ll join us!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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