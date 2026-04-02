Former Nintendo Sales Lead Says Switch 2 Price is 'Going to Have to Go Up' Eventually - News

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A former Nintendo sales lead that referred to as Sean in an interview with the Kit & Krysta podcast claims Nintendo will eventually have to increase the price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

He says Nintendo will wait as long as possible, but he feels it is "inevitable" that an increase will eventually come.

"Unfortunately I think eventually the hardware price is going to have to go up," he said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I think that there’s things that they can and seem to be doing to try and mitigate that, but I also look at this move on on software as, if I’m reading it correctly, a way to make a hardware price increase a little bit more palatable.

"We’ve seen inflation being a problem for a while now. Tariffs are a more recent nuisance, but they’re not going away anytime soon. The demand that AI is causing for chips is is causing memory prices to go up.

"And you know, within the past couple of weeks, we have issues with oil prices going through the roof. And when oil goes through the roof, that’s not just shipping costs that go up, there’s… you know, we can imagine, to get the the games from wherever they’re being manufactured, to the warehouse, to the retailers, to the shelf, that’s going to drive the price up.

"But there’s other things that like people may not realise. Helium is a by-product of of producing oil. Helium is a key and unreplaceable ingredient in making semiconductors, which means hardware prices go up. It’s an unreplaceable by-product of making silicon wafers, which means if you’re Nintendo and you’re producing cartridges, that’s going up as well.

"So there’s all of these world events that have been for a while putting pressure on pricing and margins, and they don’t seem to be going away. Tariffs are going to be here for a while, it seems inflation is really stubborn and I don’t think the issues that we’re seeing in the Middle East with oil pricing is going to help that. In fact, it’s likely going to make inflation worsen and and stick around for even longer.

"So even if they are able to make concessions in some areas, hardware prices are going to go up I think, eventually."

Sean added that Nintendo will try to offset the drop in hardware profit margins with other forms of income like merchandising and software sales. However, he feels there will come a point the drop will become too large and the price will have to go up.

"If the proposition is ‘you’re going to spend a little bit more on hardware, but if you buy your games digitally, you can save money there’, that’s one way to look at it," he said. "Nintendo also has a lot of ancillary products – amiibo, t-shirts, lunchboxes, Lego, that they can make money from other other areas, not just the hardware.

"So they may be able to put off raising hardware prices for a moment, but I I think it’s inevitable that they’re going to go up for the first time. And, you know, we we’ve been through various phases with Nintendo through various economic turns and things, but it does really feel like this time in particular, there’s just so many outside forces that is kind of forcing their hand in a way that they probably aren’t really used to in the past.

"And so this is kind of new for them too, to manage through it. So I do wonder how they will manage through it and how they’re going to take steps to try to avoid it if they can."

Sony last week announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal worldwide on April 2 (today) due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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