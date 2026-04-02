MOTORSLICE Launches in May for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Regular Studio announced the parkour-meets-slice-of-life action-adventure game, MOTORSLICE, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in May.

View the console release month reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In MOTORSLICE, players are dropped into a desolate environment where skill and agility are essential to navigate the ruins. The story follows P, a girl sent on a mission to get in, eliminate all the machines, and then get out alive. But upon arriving at an abandoned megastructure, P discovers an imposing dreadful machine, and she soon realizes that this is no ordinary job. Prepare to parkour through the huge ruins, climb massive bosses, and destroy every piece of rogue construction equipment.

Features:

Fluid acrobatic gameplay. Climb, run, and slide your way around.

Sharp your senses with addictive and brutal fast-paced combat. You die easily, but you kill easily.

Climb massive heavy machines in epic boss fights.

Traverse liminal spaces and parkour through brutalist landscapes.

Minimalist atmospheric adventure with hardcore challenges.

Slice-of-life story about a girl doing a routine job in a megastructure.

Gorgeous pixelated modern low-poly graphics.

Solve problems with physics oriented objects.

Get in, eliminate all the machines, get out. That was the job. But upon arriving at an abandoned megastructure, a girl named “P” discovers an imposing dreadful machine, and she soon realizes that this is no ordinary job.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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