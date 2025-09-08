Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Debuts in First on the French Charts - Sales

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2025, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition for PS5 debuted in second place.

There were two other new releases in the top five this week. Gears of War: Reloaded (PS5) debuted in fourth place and Lost Soul Aside (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Mario Kart World (NS2) dropped two spots to third place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Deluxe Edition Gears of War: Reloaded

Xbox Series X|S

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Day One Edition Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Deluxe Edition Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 EA Sports FC 25 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Farming Simulator 25 F1 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

